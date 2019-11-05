Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Ryan J. Lordan
On Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, Ryan J. Lordan lost his longtime battle with addiction. He was 39.

Born in Philadelphia and a resident of Levittown for the last 20 years, Ryan enjoyed reading and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, Deborah Ann (Sein) and Kenneth Ronan. He is also survived by his two children, Ryan and Riley Lordan; his siblings, Christopher and Amy (Albert); his grandfather, Lawrence Sein; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Livengrin Foundation, 4833 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 5, 2019
