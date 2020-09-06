1/1
S. Lawrence Woodhouse
1943 - 2020
S. Lawrence "Woody" Woodhouse passed away suddenly on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 77.

He was born Feb. 5, 1943 in Trenton, N.J., and had resided in Levittown for the last 41 years. He was a graduate of Council Rock High School and then attended Spring Garden Institute, where he earned dual certifications in Automotive Maintenance and Specialized Automotive Service - Diesel Technology. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by UPS for 41 years as a diesel mechanic in the Philadelphia Region.

In retirement, he kept busy working part-time at Manheim Auto Auction in Bordentown, N.J., along with other side jobs, and collecting cars, scrap and memorabilia. Larry also was a lifetime member of the Central Jersey Antique Car Club.

He enjoyed antiquing, mowing grass, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who always brought a smile to his face.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Mary Woodhouse.

He is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Sharon, and four children, Lawrence Woodhouse (Megan) of Bensalem, Laura Pearl (Barry) of Levittown, Bonnie Fiefhaus (John) of Ruther Glen, Va., and Beth Woodhouse of Levittown. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Campbell (Melissa), Ashley Woodhouse, Samantha Woodhouse, and Johnny Fiefhaus, great grandchildren, Lilly, Alice Jo, Kylie, Lia, Chase and Noelle, numerous cousins, the mother of his two eldest children, Darlene D. Woodhouse, his brother- in-law, David Chuch, and sister-in-law, Janice Chuch.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a future date where relatives and friends will be welcomed.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in Larry's honor be made to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, supporting the next generation of the skilled workforce, at www.mikeroweworks.org/donate.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
