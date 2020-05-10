|
Sallie A. Larzelere Berg was born Sept. 30, 1917 during World War I and the Spanish Flu Pandemic. She died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after a very brief battle with COVID-19. She was 102 years old.
Sallie was preceded in death by her first husband, Felix Preston Caldwell, her second loving husband, Michael Berg, and brothers, Wilson and Harry Larzelere.
Sallie is survived by her son, Preston F. Caldwell and his wife, Debbie (Shelley); grandson, Preston and his wife, Silmara; great-grandchildren, Igor, Air Force Lieutenant Matheus, and Giovana; sisters-in-law, Jane Larzelere and Dorothy Stephan; her faithful friend, Mark Baldwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sallie graduated from Bristol High School, then from Rider College with an associate degree in Business. Sallie went on to work for the Army Final Pay Office at Fort Dix, N.J. for 37 years. After retirement she volunteered at the Lyons Veterans Hospital for 15 years.
Our mom was proud of her work as regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution and her work on the family genealogy, where she found we were descendants of the Mayflower Pilgrims.
We want to thank everyone at Silver Lake Center who cared for our mom, especially Renee.
Sallie's burial and memorial will take place when it is safe to do so.
