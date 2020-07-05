Sally A. Snowden of Churchville died peacefully and surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home. She was 78.
Sally was the wife of the late Robert B. Snowden who passed away in 2003.
Born in Salem, N.J. she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Mary Sutton.
Sally was a graduate of Pennsville, New Jersey High School. She went on to study at the University of Pennsylvania and received a nursing degree.
Sally and her husband, Bob, who worked for Johnson & Johnson, traveled extensively during his career for work and leisure before making their home in Churchville, Pa.
Sally enjoyed working at a thrift shop that supported a local women's shelter. She enjoyed dining out with friends, only listened to Elvis Radio on SiriusXM, and loved a good game of Yahtzee. In addition, she loved hosting family and friends at her vacation home in Stone Harbor, N.J. But most of all, she cherished her time with her grandchildren Emily and Luke, for whom she found great joy in celebrating their life milestones and achievements.
Sally is survived by her son, Robert D. Snowden (the late Mary Ellen) and her cherished grandchildren, Emily and Luke Snowden, and her "great granddog", Beau.
Services and interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Feeding America at PO Box 96749 in Washington, DC 20090-6749; or at Feeding America.org
.
Fluehr Funeral Homewww.fluehr.com