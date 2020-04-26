|
|
Sally A. Weik of Bristol passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 68.
She was born to the late Edward and Elva (Flail) Martin in Philadelphia.
Sally loved spending summertime swimming and hanging in her backyard with her friends and family. She also enjoyed gardening and took pride in finding the best bargains at her favorite thrift shops. Most of all, she will be remembered as an epic storyteller who could captivate her audience. Sally will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. "Chalie" Weik Jr., and her son, Charles E. "Chuck" Weik III.
She is survived by her children, Melissa Hanna (Michael), Sarah Gaunt, and Kyle Weik, her grandchildren, Christopher Weik, Charlie Weik, Tyler May, Abigail Gaunt, Gavin Gaunt, Michael Hanna Jr., Madigan Hanna, and Karissa Christman, and her sister, Peggy Irons (Bob).
Due to current gathering restrictions, funeral services and interment will be held privately. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia and to Chandler Hall Hospice Care in Newtown.
