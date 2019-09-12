|
Sally Heisler of Bensalem, Pa. died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Juniper Village, Bensalem. She was 105.
Born in Brooklyn, she had resided in this area for most of her life. She was an active and independent woman with a strong will. Everyone who knew her loved her. She will be greatly missed.
Wife of the late Denny, and mother of the late Elissa and Joel, she is survived by her granddaughters, Jackie and Debbie (Chadd), and great-grandsons, Laurence and Sebastian.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, at Trenton Young Judea Cemetery, Pitman Ave., Hamilton, N.J.
Riverside Memorial Chapel,
Ewing, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 12, 2019