Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverside Memorial Chapels
1310 Prospect St
Ewing, NJ 08638
(609) 771-9109
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Heisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Heisler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Heisler Obituary
Sally Heisler of Bensalem, Pa. died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Juniper Village, Bensalem. She was 105.

Born in Brooklyn, she had resided in this area for most of her life. She was an active and independent woman with a strong will. Everyone who knew her loved her. She will be greatly missed.

Wife of the late Denny, and mother of the late Elissa and Joel, she is survived by her granddaughters, Jackie and Debbie (Chadd), and great-grandsons, Laurence and Sebastian.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, at Trenton Young Judea Cemetery, Pitman Ave., Hamilton, N.J.

Riverside Memorial Chapel,

Ewing, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now