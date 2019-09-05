|
Sally Jefferson Yardley passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a second courageous battle with cancer. She was 81.
Sally was born July 6, 1938 in Newtown, where she was a lifelong resident. She attended Council Rock Schools and graduated from Pennsbury High School when her family moved to Woodside, Pa. for two years. She was the daughter of late Mildred and Thomas Jefferson, and sister of the late Dennis and Thomas Jefferson.
Sally was the loving wife for 60 years to her wonderful husband, Raymond A. Yardley Sr., and the mother of four beloved children, Raymond Yardley Jr, Cynthia Yardley Smith and her husband, Rodney, Randall Yardley and Darlene, and Kimberly Yardley Weed and her husband, Bruce. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren, Garrett Smith (Michelle), Courtney Yaun (Jordon), Tyler Smith (Kelly), Jake Yardley, Alex Yardley and Jared Weed, and the great grandmother of Griffin Yaun and Jaxon Smith. Sally is also survived by her siblings, Dorothy, Marilyn, and Gale, and many nieces and nephews.
Sally graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Education after having her children. She started her own nursery school in Newtown and operated successfully for over 30 years.
She was a member of Questers, two golf groups, the Oxford Valley Women's Group and The 49's Couples Group. Sally and Ray enjoyed a full life together doing numerous activities.
Sally was a 78-year member of Grace Point Church and very active with the Bible School, Youth Group and the Woman's Fellowship over her many years of service to the church.
She loved animals, gardening and caring for children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Sally's Life Celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Grace Point Church, 592 Washington Crossing Road, Newtown, Pa., followed by her funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Sally's name may be made to Grace Point Church or Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.
