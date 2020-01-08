|
Salvatore A. DiStasio Jr. of Morrisville, Pa. passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the caring and compassionate environment of Jefferson Abington Health Hospice of Warminster with this loving family by his side. He was just short of his 88th birthday.
Salvatore "Sam" was the beloved husband of the late Joanne (DeSantis) DiStasio, with whom he shared more than 53 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he spent most of his life in Bucks County. He was the son of Salvatore and Maria (Massaro) DiStasio. In addition to his wife and parents, Sam was preceded in death by his three brothers, Jack, Frank, and Anthony, and two sisters, Margaret and Antonia.
He is survived by his son, Salvatore (Jeanne) of Cranbury, N.J., his daughter, Tina Yurcho (John) of Yardley, Pa., and his four devoted grandchildren, Marie (Joe Eriksen) of Monmouth Junction, N.J., Tyler of Durham, N.C., Jayson Yurcho of Hoboken, N.J., and Daniel Yurcho (Emma) of Baltimore, Md.
Sam retired from U.S. Steel after 31 years as a crane operator. He then worked for nine years at Tseng Labs in Newtown, Pa. as a stockroom supervisor.
He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. After his second retirement, he and his wife enjoyed spending time at their condo in North Wildwood, N.J., trips to Atlantic City, and spending time with their grandchildren, who were very close to their Gigi and Pop.
He had a passion for woodworking, remodeling his home, and restoring his 1931 Chevy sedan, with which he won many trophies, including national first place at the Valley Forge antique car show. He also was a very dapper dresser, owning many smart suits, shirts, ties, and shoes. He loved music, movies, and walking the mall.
We love you Pop, and we'll miss you!
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at The Holy Trinity Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, Pa. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church, or in support of Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster to Abington Health Foundation, P.O. Box 569, Philadelphia, PA 19105-98653, or give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice.
