Salvatore Costanzo passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 91.
Born in Canonsburg, Pa., he was a 1948 graduate of Canonsburg High School and had resided in Levittown since 1963. Mr. Costanzo was a longtime member of Saint Michael the Archangel Church.
Until his retirement, he was employed as a Lithograph Manager for Pittsburgh Metal Lithographing for 40 years. He then became a crossing guard at Pennsbury High School until retiring this past January.
Mr. Costanzo was a proud U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He will be remembered as a loving, devoted family man.
Salvatore was the beloved husband of the late Grace (Kurnal); the loving father of Denise Bourke (Roland) and Elaine Schrenk (John); devoted grandfather of Elizabeth Dooley (Sean), Jennifer Schmidt (Nathan), Deanna Kimball (Sebastian), Katherine Scilla (Ryan) and Kristen McNaughton (Adam); and proud great grandfather of seven. He was the brother of Pauline Manko and Mary Bier, brother-in-law of Eileen Costanzo, and uncle of Marie Eonta. He will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Costanzo was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Costanzo's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 3, 2020