Samuel A. DeCamillo, formerly of Bucks County, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, with his family by his side in Nashville, Tenn. He was 78.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia (Zimmerman); and his two sons, Stephen (wife, Alexandra) and their children, Cole, Aidan, and Claire; and Vincent (wife, Aimee) and their children, Anthony, Christopher, and Matthew.

Sam was born Nov. 25, 1941, in Reading, Pa., to Santo J. and Elizabeth M. (Pelliciotta). He enjoyed a dual career in teaching and the business services industry with Pitney Bowes. He was passionate about coaching and mentoring others to succeed. Sam loved traveling the world, especially Italy with Patty, family, and friends. He enjoyed seeing all of his favorite "Philly" sports teams, and Poppy never missed his grandchildren's special events.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Franklin, Tenn., followed by Mass at noon. A burial procession will lead Sam to his final resting place in Calvary Cemetery, Nashville, Tenn.

Memorial contributions in Sam's name may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at https://give.abta.org/samdecamillo.

Crawford Mortuary & Crematory,

Nashville, Tenn.

www.crawfordservices.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
