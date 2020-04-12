|
Samuel A. Myers, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 7, 2020 in Richboro.
Born April 8, 1937 to Elizabeth (DuBan) and Samuel Myers, Samuel was a graduate of Temple University and worked most of his life at Rohm and Haas.
Sam lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; enjoying time with his dogs, rebuilding computers, and watching movies.
Interment will be held privately at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham.
Donations in Sam's name may be made to Bucks County SPCA.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020