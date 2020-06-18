Samuel Edward Price III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Edward Price III, of Bensalem, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 66.

Samuel worked as a material handler for at Jet Plastica for almost 50 years. He is survived by his loving son, Brian (Staci) and his sisters Donna I Crist (Frank), Virginia L Hopely, Norma J. Willcockson (Melvin), Linda Shelley (Andrew).

Samuel is also survived by his grandson, Logan Andrew Price. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Edward Andrew Price in 1983. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed his Service at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, Pa 19020. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Child Abuse and Effort(CAPE) at https://cap4kids.org/philadelphia/parent-handouts/child-abuse/.

Tomlinson Funeral Home

Tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved