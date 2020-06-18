Samuel Edward Price III, of Bensalem, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 66.
Samuel worked as a material handler for at Jet Plastica for almost 50 years. He is survived by his loving son, Brian (Staci) and his sisters Donna I Crist (Frank), Virginia L Hopely, Norma J. Willcockson (Melvin), Linda Shelley (Andrew).
Samuel is also survived by his grandson, Logan Andrew Price. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Edward Andrew Price in 1983. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed his Service at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, Pa 19020. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Child Abuse and Effort(CAPE) at https://cap4kids.org/philadelphia/parent-handouts/child-abuse/.
Tomlinson Funeral Home
Tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 18, 2020.