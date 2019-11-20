|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Samuel J. Simon Sr. He passed away peacefully at home in Penndel, Pa. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 88.
Born in Siles (aka Oakford), Pa., Samuel was the son of the late John W. and Jenny Smyth Simon.
Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Clare P. (Roeder) Simon, and his brothers, John A. Simon and Sydney J. Smyth.
He is survived by his son, Samuel J. Simon Jr. [the late Marie (Dunkley)], grandsons, Samuel J. Simon III (Heather) and Joseph Rozek, and his sister, Johanna Dando. He also was the proud great-grandfather of Brynn Ashley and Mackenzie Clare Simon, and is fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family, and so many good friends.
Sam joined the Trevose Heights Fire Company when he was 16. He served as a volunteer firefighter until joining the U.S. Army in 1952, where he served his country during the Korean War. He married his wife, Clare P. Simon of Penndel, Pa., on Nov. 8, 1952 (the day prior to leaving for boot camp). Sam was stationed in Germany and served in the Army's 2nd Armored Division as a tank mechanic.
He joined Penndel Fire Company No. 1 in 1955 after receiving an honorable discharge from the Army and purchasing a new home with his wife on Holly Avenue in Penndel. He was a past Chief and Life Member of the Penndel Fire Company, Trustee and Chairman of the hall committee managing rentals for over 20 consecutive years. Sam also was a State Certified Fire Marshall and served as Penndel Borough Fire Marshall for several years.
Sam worked very hard over the years; he started off working in construction building homes, then he worked as a mechanic for several area automobile repair shops in Morrisville and Penndel. In 1958 he started his own auto repair and towing business along with his wife Clare; Simon's Garage on E. Lincoln Hwy. in Middletown Township. Sam would routinely close his business in order to allow himself and his employees to respond to fire calls or to drive an ambulance for the Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad, where he also was an honorable Life Member. Sam was a Life Member of Langhorne-Middletown and Parkland Fire Companies. He truly enjoyed giving back to his community and did so for over 70 years.
Sam enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, riding motorcycles, and the companionship of his dogs over the years; but none more than his last two rottweilers, Maggie and Rosie. Sam was a proud member of the American Legion and VFW posts, and was a co-founder of the Bucks County Chapter 114 of the Korean War Veterans Association. He took on a substantial role in obtaining the funds and overseeing the construction of the Korean War Veterans Memorial located in Doylestown, Pa. He was a Charter Member of the Gibson Road Antique Fire Assn., a member of NAFA, and SPAMFA, where he enjoyed showing his antique fire trucks at area musters. He enjoyed being in his M37 army truck at military shows and parades. He could often be found at several locations; the Garage, Firehouse, Skyline Diner, Coffee Cup, Borough Meetings, or at the flea market where he collected anything and everything…. He will be missed by many.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. with interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Sam's name to the , MADD, or the Penndel Fire Company.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 20, 2019