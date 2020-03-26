|
|
Samuel James Howard, Temple 2018, Council Rock North 2004, fell to the disease of addiction at his home in Philadelphia, March 19, 2020. He was 34.
Praise God for the mercies of Jesus Christ who is no respecter of persons.
He was a kind and thoughtful person who will be missed by his parents, James and Kathryn Howard of Newtown, Pa., his sister Emily Howard and her husband James Liddiard of N.Y., his grandmother Marjory Aker of Palmyra, Virginia, his extended family, friends, his co-workers at Fork restaurant in Philly, and by Sumreen, his heart.
Sam loved the outdoors, frisbee golf, biking, soccer and the Philadelphia Museum of Art but most of all people.
He was preceded in death by his brother Jacob in 1992 and by his close first cousin John Bucher in 2016.
Due to the recent developments in the COVID-19 Pandemic, the services will now be held at a later date per the family for the health and safety of their family and friends. We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 26, 2020