Sandra A. (Wilson) Giordano of Bensalem passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 61.Sandra was born and raised in Philadelphia where she graduated from St. Hubert's High School in 1977, and Thomas Jefferson School of Nursing in 1979. She had resided in Bensalem for the past 30 years.A devoted mother, nothing gave Sandra more joy than spending time with her daughter and granddaughter.Beloved wife of Paul G. Giordano for 36 years, Sandra was the devoted mother of Nicole Giordano (Michael Spinner) and Mom Mom of Grace Spinner.She was the loving sister of Linda Kaiser, Terry Card and the late James G. Wilson and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Inn Ministries, P.O. Box 3746, Philadelphia PA 19125-0746.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown