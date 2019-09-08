|
Sandra E. (Settelen) Borden of Granville Summit, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. She was 79.
She shared 52 years of marriage with her late husband, Robert Borden Sr., prior to his passing in 2016.
She was born in Abington, Pa. on Oct. 21, 1939, the daughter of the late Joseph and Cora (Vandervort) Settelen.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Barbara Deitrick (Bryan) of Osage Beach, Mo., Ann Borden of Granville Summit, Robert Borden Jr., of New York City, and Joseph Borden of Granville Summit; her grandchildren, Sean, Jaymie, Kelly, Daniel, Derrick, Brendon, Holly and Amber; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brother, Jack Settelen (Pat) of North Carolina; sister, Shirley Ackeridge (Bob) of Florida; several nieces and nephews; her two beloved dogs, Princess and Stella; and many dear friends.
Funeral services are being held privately.
Wilston Funeral Home,
Mansfield, Pa.
www.wilstonfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 8, 2019