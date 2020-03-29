|
Sandra H. Weiler of Newtown was called home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Buckingham Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, Newtown, with her loving sons by her side. She was 82.
Sandy lived in Feasterville most of her life where she raised her family. She was a full time homemaker until her boys were raised. She then worked for Neshaminy School District as a school bus driver where she loved spending time with the students. Sandy was an outgoing, friendly person, and enjoyed working with her customers at the family business selling kitchens and appliances at Ted Weiler and Sons, Inc., Feasterville. She also worked as a sales associate at Petrillo's Appliances, Feasterville until her retirement.
Sandy enjoyed reading, crocheting, Asian history, art/paintings, animals, and enjoyed watching PBS shows. She was fabulous in the kitchen and her cooking was exceptional! Sandy also enjoyed traveling to all parts of the world over the years, camping up the mountains, spending time at the beach, and taking road trips with her girlfriends up to Maine. But, mostly she enjoyed spending time with her loving family and cooking for everyone. She simply was the best!
Sandra was born April 28, 1937, in Philadelphia, and was the daughter of the late Edward Joseph and Olga (Vrgovich) McGoldrick.
Sandra is survived by her loving sons, Charles T. Weiler Jr. (Kimberly) Carversville, Pa., and Steven G. Weiler (Patricia) New Britain; her siblings, Joseph McGoldrick (Linda), James McGoldrick (Rosalie), Linda Kaplan (Eric), the late Martha McGoldrick, (Don Moyer); and daughter-in-law, Pamela Weiler (Joseph Hahn). Nannie will be sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, Andrew Weiler (Cristiane), Brianna Weiler (Matt Haworth), Brett Hyde, Nina Hyde, Jennifer Kwiatkowski, Holly Kwiatkowski (Sean Bensenberg); and her great-granddaughter, Isabella Weiler. Sandy's smile and loving heart will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and friends too many to mention.
Memorial service detail will be updated once the virus pandemic is resolved.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to SPCA of Bucks County, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020