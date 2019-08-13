|
Sandra Harlean (Switkay) Bichefsky passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Sandra was the wife of Jordon Bichefsky, DDS; mother of Helise Bichefsky-Reilly, DO (David Reilly), Howell Bichefsky, DMD (Abbe), and Robert Bichefsky (Patty); and grandmother of Raya Bichefsky, Sarai Bichefsky, Matthew Bichefsky, Jarrod Reilly, Ryan Bichefsky and Alea Reilly.
Sandra went to Temple University with a B.A. in Science, Moore College of Art with a B.A. in Fine Arts, Beaver College with a Master's in Education, and Gratz College for Judiac Studies.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael- Sacks, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton PA 18966, where the family will receive starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at her late residence Tuesday through Thursday evening.
Contributions in her name can be made to Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Rd., Abington PA 19001, or the General Israel Orphan Home, 132 Nassau St., Suite 725, New York, NY 10038.
