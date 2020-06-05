Sandra L. Smith
Sandra L. Smith of Levittown died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 73.

Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., Mrs. Smith had been an original resident of Levittown. She was a 1964 graduate of Pennsbury High School and a member of the Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad.

For over 30 years, Mrs. Smith was a nurse at Lower Bucks Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Pittman) and Leonard Langlo.

Mrs. Smith was the beloved husband of 38 years to the late Michael J., the loving mother of Michael L. Smith, Jeff Smith (Doris) and Todd Smith (Sharon), and the devoted grandmother of Michael L. Jr., James, Catharine, Alex, Alyssa and Madison.

Services and interment will be held privately due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to the Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad, 7405 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
