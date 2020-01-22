|
|
Sandra S. "Sandy" Vogel of Bensalem passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 59.
Born Nov. 6, 1960 in Bristol, Pa., Sandy had been a lifelong resident of Bensalem.
She was the daughter of the late Minor and Nancy McCutcheon, and is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Arthur Vogel, as well as her son, Michael (Madelyn). She was the loving sister of Bill McCutcheon (Donna) and Roy McCutcheon, and the loving grandmother of Mia Katherine. She will also be sadly missed by several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Sandy graduated from Bensalem High School in 1978 and had worked as a secretary at the Bensalem Police Department, where she made lifelong friends and memories with her fellow colleagues.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Sandy loved yard sales, flea markets, watching sunsets at the Jersey Shore with her Aunt Starr, and loved her girlfriends at the Bensalem Police Department.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, and again from 9 a.m. until her service at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 22, 2020