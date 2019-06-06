|
Sandra Waldman of Langhorne, Pa., died peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home. She was 73.
Sandy was born March 22. 1946, in Tampa, Fla., daughter of the late George and Antoinette Miller. Sandy resided in Colorado, Nevada, Singapore and finally Pennsylvania.
Sandy was very spiritual and spent her life dedicated to loving horses. Sandy worked for Pennsylvania Water and Sewer Company; Philadelphia Park Race Track in the Detention Barn and most recently spent her time as a hostler at her sister Mickey's farm. Sandy was mostly proud of her family, her children and grandchildren.
Sandy was preceded in death by the love of her life, Wayne Waldman in 1997, and had been speaking of him often in recent days.
She is survived by her daughter, Erica Inemer (Waldman) and husband, Dan, of Trophy Club, Texas; her son, Kurt of Langhorne, Pa.; as well as her four loving grandchildren, Danny, Bryan, Noah and Morgan. Sandy also is survived by her loving sisters, Mickey, Alice, and Denise, and her cousin, Madeline, and many close friends.
Visitation hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, followed by a celebration of life service at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Avenue, Penndel, PA 19047.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's name to Women's Humane Society, 3839 Richlieu Road, P.O. BOX 1470, Bensalem, PA 19020.
