Sara Smedley passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was 89.
She was born in Philadelphia and resided at Rittenhouse Village, formerly living in Levittown.
Sara overcame earlier life obstacles to become a RN. She was a highly sought after private duty nurse, as well as the neighborhood nurse. She was a Brownie leader, room-mother to her children's classes and was known for her delicious iced-tea and brownies.
She was the wife for 67 years to Robert P. Smedley, and the loving mother of Robin McNaughton of Aston, Pa., Diane Mitzel and her husband, John Mitzel, of Morgantown, Pa., and Bonnie Miles and her husband, Pete Miles, of Langhorne, "Bubby" to Jennifer Johnston, Gary Curci, Angela Miles, Benjamin Miles, and Nicholas Miles, and great grandmother to Molly Johnston, Gracie Johnston, Jackson Johnston, Kyra Curci, Lyla Curci and Mario Lewis. Sara also has one sister, Betty Eastwood of La France, S.C.
A gathering for family and friends will be held for Sara in the upcoming future.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Mid-Atlantic Poodle Rescue via [email protected]
