|
|
Sara (DiQuattro) Tortu of the Mennonite Home, Lancaster, departed this life for Heaven on Aug. 10, 2019. She was 99.
Sara was born in Philadelphia and was active in her church as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and head of many committees. She was known for her sense of humor and the wonderful meals she served in her home for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by Joseph Tortu.
Sara is survived by her children: JoAnn, wife of Dr. Miles Harriger of East Petersburg, and Cheryl, wife of Maris Beswick, of Longmont, Colo.; four grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Harriger of Woodland Hills, Calif., David Harriger of Philadelphia, Brian Berwick of Avon, Ind., and Lori Carranza of Longmont, Colo.; eight great-grandchildren; Declan, Madeline, Mackenzie, Mia, Grady, Lila, Cavan, and Kathryn. She is also survived by two sisters, Julie George and Becky Mauriello, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances can be made to the Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To submit an online condolence, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home
Lancaster, Pa.
www.scheidfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 27, 2019