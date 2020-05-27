Home

Sarah A. Spencer Obituary
Sarah A. Spencer of Yardley died Saturday May 16, 2020, at her home. She was 77.

Born in Darby, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John M. and Ethel Smith McClellan.

A resident of Yardley since 1966, Sarah devoted her energy and talent to raising her family. She also worked in the healthcare industry and through many positive professional experiences, became a strong advocate for children and their wellbeing.

Sarah enjoyed and was avid about crewel embroidery. She was a member of St. Ignatius Parish.

Sarah was much loved by her family and is survived by her husband, Eugene D. Spencer Jr.; her son, Scott D. Spencer of Morrisville; daughter, Lauren Spencer of Yardley; sister, Ethel Sharp of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brother-in-law, Douglas Spencer of Whiting, N.J.; and cousins, Andre and Jeannine Takacs of Lakeside, Ohio, as well as two nephews and a niece, and one grandnephew and one grandniece.

Services will be held privately.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2020
