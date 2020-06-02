Sarah-Anne A. Smith, formerly of Warminster, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in her home in Allentown, Pa. She was 34.
Born in Warminster, she was a daughter of Robin Smith and the late Jeffery Smith. She graduated from William Tennent H.S. and Middle Bucks Institute of Technology in 2004, and had a long history of working in customer service.
She is survived by her sister, Joella Smith of Allentown; her brother, Jordan Smith of Warminster; half sisters, Jamirah Hodges and Jamie Hodges, both of Philadelphia; her aunt, Lisa Smith and her husband, Fabian Bruno; uncle, David Smith; maternal grandmother, Helen J. Smith; and great aunt, Geneva Hassell. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family and friends.
A "Drive Up" viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the James Funeral Home, 527 Center St., Bethlehem, Pa. Please enter from the Center Street driveway. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, her funeral services and burial are private.
More info can be found at the funeral home's web site below regarding live streaming of the services.
James Funeral Home,
Bethlehem, Pa.
www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 2, 2020.