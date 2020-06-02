Sarah-Anne A. Smith, formerly of Warminster, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in her home in Allentown, Pa. She was 34.Born in Warminster, she was a daughter of Robin Smith and the late Jeffery Smith. She graduated from William Tennent H.S. and Middle Bucks Institute of Technology in 2004, and had a long history of working in customer service.She is survived by her sister, Joella Smith of Allentown; her brother, Jordan Smith of Warminster; half sisters, Jamirah Hodges and Jamie Hodges, both of Philadelphia; her aunt, Lisa Smith and her husband, Fabian Bruno; uncle, David Smith; maternal grandmother, Helen J. Smith; and great aunt, Geneva Hassell. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family and friends.A "Drive Up" viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the James Funeral Home, 527 Center St., Bethlehem, Pa. Please enter from the Center Street driveway. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, her funeral services and burial are private.More info can be found at the funeral home's web site below regarding live streaming of the services.James Funeral Home,Bethlehem, Pa.