Sarah-Anne A. Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah-Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah-Anne A. Smith, formerly of Warminster, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in her home in Allentown, Pa. She was 34.

Born in Warminster, she was a daughter of Robin Smith and the late Jeffery Smith. She graduated from William Tennent H.S. and Middle Bucks Institute of Technology in 2004, and had a long history of working in customer service.

She is survived by her sister, Joella Smith of Allentown; her brother, Jordan Smith of Warminster; half sisters, Jamirah Hodges and Jamie Hodges, both of Philadelphia; her aunt, Lisa Smith and her husband, Fabian Bruno; uncle, David Smith; maternal grandmother, Helen J. Smith; and great aunt, Geneva Hassell. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family and friends.

A "Drive Up" viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the James Funeral Home, 527 Center St., Bethlehem, Pa. Please enter from the Center Street driveway. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, her funeral services and burial are private.

More info can be found at the funeral home's web site below regarding live streaming of the services.

James Funeral Home,

Bethlehem, Pa.

www.jamesfuneralhome.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved