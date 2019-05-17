Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Sarann Fierverker Obituary
Sarann (Snow) Fierverker passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

She was the beloved wife for 63 years to the late Rabbi William Fierverker; the loving mother of Miriam Bavati (David), Naomi Fierverker, and Rachel Fierverker; and the adored grandmother of Jennifer Bavati, Molly Rose Weinberg and Rebecca Weinberg.

Sarann taught elementary school for many years, including the Pennsbury School District for 20 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services at 1 p.m. precisely on Friday, at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton. Interment will be in King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence.

Contributions in her name may be made to Beth El Congregation, 375 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, PA 19067.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2019
