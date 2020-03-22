|
|
Saranna Brandt Pembroke, formerly of Penndel, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Chapel Manor in Philadelphia. She was 40.
Born in Bristol and raised in Penndel, Saranna graduated from Bensalem High School in 1999. She had resided in Philadelphia for the past five years.
Saranna enjoyed doing arts and crafts, especially coloring. She loved Harley Davidson, anything Disney related and was a huge Reba McEntire fan. She also was a true animal lover and was always rescuing them whenever she could.
Saranna was the loving wife of Sean P. for five years, the beloved daughter of Victor and Catherine Brandt, and daughter-in-law of Bob and Rose Pembroke. She will also be missed by her fur babies, Bella, Stormie and Mama; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and Kallie Hadrich and her daughter, Kahlua Carfagno.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial contributions be made to fundthefuneral.com/saranna-brandt-pembroke.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 22, 2020