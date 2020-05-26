Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Resources
More Obituaries for Saturnina Fontanos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saturnina G. Fontanos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saturnina G. Fontanos Obituary
Saturnina G. Fontanos of Southampton passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Holy Redeemer Hospital. She was 89.

Born April 7, 1931, in the Philippines, she is survived by her children, Cecile F. Shocket (Fred), Aldover G. Fontanos (Carmencita), Hector G. Fontanos, Rudolph G. Fontanos (Eleanor), Clarence G. Fontanos (Noemi), Rowena F. Lim (Pocholo), Ophelia G. Fontanos, Winston G. Fontanos (Sheryl), and Gemma G. Fontanos; her grandchildren, Jessica Corazon, Denny Alfred, Sally Anne, Jan Rustum, Dyan Alexis, Carmina, Altheia Jinky, Kevin Ashley, Josef Dominic; her great grandchildren, Angelica Therese, and Michael Anthony; her sisters, Remedios and Raquel; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Domingo B. Fontanos; her daughter, Maria Mirriam G. Fontanos; her sister; Erlinda, and brothers; Rodolfo and Rogelio.

Funeral services are under the direction of Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel and will be private. Entombment will take place privately in Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966.

Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel,

Southampton

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saturnina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -