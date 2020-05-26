|
|
Saturnina G. Fontanos of Southampton passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Holy Redeemer Hospital. She was 89.
Born April 7, 1931, in the Philippines, she is survived by her children, Cecile F. Shocket (Fred), Aldover G. Fontanos (Carmencita), Hector G. Fontanos, Rudolph G. Fontanos (Eleanor), Clarence G. Fontanos (Noemi), Rowena F. Lim (Pocholo), Ophelia G. Fontanos, Winston G. Fontanos (Sheryl), and Gemma G. Fontanos; her grandchildren, Jessica Corazon, Denny Alfred, Sally Anne, Jan Rustum, Dyan Alexis, Carmina, Altheia Jinky, Kevin Ashley, Josef Dominic; her great grandchildren, Angelica Therese, and Michael Anthony; her sisters, Remedios and Raquel; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Domingo B. Fontanos; her daughter, Maria Mirriam G. Fontanos; her sister; Erlinda, and brothers; Rodolfo and Rogelio.
Funeral services are under the direction of Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel and will be private. Entombment will take place privately in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966.
Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel,
Southampton
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 26, 2020