Saverio J. Bruni Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 65.
He was the devoted husband to Marguerite (Hampshire) Bruni, the loving father to Alexis Bruni, Christopher Bruni and his wife, Jennifer, and Zachary Bruni and his wife, Brittany, and the beloved brother to Anthony Louis Bruni and his husband, Robert Baysa.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Louis A. DiGiacomo Funeral Home, Inc., 1055 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, followed by religious services at noon at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Saverio to Bringing Hope Home (2019 HFF chosen charity), 41 Swedesford Rd., Malvern, PA 19355 (bringinghopehome.org).
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 24, 2019