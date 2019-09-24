Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Scott Alan Morgan

Scott Alan Morgan Obituary
Scott Alan Morgan passed on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the age of 52.

Scott was born in Rochester, New York and lived most of his life in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, most recently in Bristol.

Scott is survived by his parents, Kenneth Morgan of Newtown, Pa. and Phyllis Haynes of Fairview, Texas, his sister, Tracy Morgan-Verhage and her husband, John Verhage, of Langhorne, Pa., his longtime companion, Robin Hawkins, and his best friend, Brad Martin.

Scott had a love and passion for cooking and had worked in various establishments throughout the area. He also served as a caregiver to neighbors and friends in need.

Over the years Scott was an avid skier and baseball player and a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan - Fly Eagles Fly!

In lieu of a memorial service, his sister requests you take moment to remember Scott privately.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 24, 2019
