Scott C. Smith of Levittown passed away on September 28, 2019 at home. He was 69. He was known to many as "Handlebar" for his iconic mustache.
Born in Wakefield, R.I. on Oct. 14, 1949, he was a Bucks County resident for over 55 years. Scott was a 1967 graduate of Pennsbury High School where he excelled in team sports.
In his youth, he enjoyed surfing. Scott was a decorated veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War as a Crawl Tractor Operator with Co. D 27th Engineer Battalion (C). He was employed by U.S. Steel for over 20 years, beginning as an apprentice and working his way up to General Foreman. Over the past 30 years, he ran a successful auto mechanic business.
He enjoyed golfing, NASCAR, rooting for all Philadelphia sports teams, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Son of the late Gordon Wallace and Priscilla Crowell Smith, he is survived by his wife of 28 years Deborah Smith; daughter Stephanie DuPont and husband Eric of Pittsfield, MA; daughter Christina Cooper of Berlin, NJ; son Vincent Billyk and wife Kimberley of Scott AFB, IL; brother David Smith; sisters Dee Gilbert and Pamela Smith; nine grandchildren he adored, Eric Jr., Lena, Andrew, Seth, Emily, Izabella, Alexis, David, and Reagan; uncle Jon Smith; many nieces, cousins, other family members, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm. His committal service will be held at precisely 9 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa. There are no calling hours on Friday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 1, 2019