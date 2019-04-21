|
|
Born Feb. 11, 1969, in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of David Morgenroth and Linda Bodine Morgenroth. He was a graduate of Truman High School in Levittown, Pa., Class of 1987. He had been a resident of the Fort Plain area since 2010, previously residing in Pennsylvania.
Mr. Morgenroth was the owner and operator of B&N Mobile Repair in Richmond, Va.
He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ames. His belief in the Lord was amazing. His faith saw him through all his trials and he was surely surrounded with angels as he left this world to go to his new paradise.
Scott was a member of the Fort Plain Masonic Lodge #433. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Scott was a fighter until the very end. His love for his family and friends was always being shown, through laughter, and his woodworking skills. He was always surrounded by his constant faithful "furry" companions, Sheba and Cody. His courage and strength will continue to be an inspiration to so many.
On Aug. 26, 1995, in Abington, Pa., Scott was married to Donna Hilty. Together they celebrated 23 years of marriage.
Scott is survived by his wife, Donna Morgenroth of Fort Plain, N.Y.; mother, Linda Morgenroth of Tullytown, Pa.; father, David Morgenroth of New Ringold, Pa.; daughter, Natalie Morgenroth of Fort Plain, N.Y.; son, Bryan Hilty of Leesburg, Va.; sister, Wendy Witt of Landsdale, Pa.; granddaughter, Alexis Nicole Hilty of Leesburg, Va.; several nieces, nephews, cousins; dog, Cody; cat, Prince; and grandpuppies.
A masonic service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, followed by a funeral at The Chapel of Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY 13317. The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family to help offset expenses incurred during Scott's long battle.Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home,
Canajoharie, NY
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019