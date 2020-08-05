1/
Sean W. Perry
Sean W. Perry passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was 48.

Born in Bristol, Pa., he was a former Penndel resident and a graduate of Bishop Egan High School in Fairless Hills.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline (Nolan) Perry.

Sean is survived by his father, John Perry Jr., and his younger brother, Jeffrey Perry and family. He will be greatly missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Mark's Cemetery in Bristol.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
