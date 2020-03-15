|
Selma Krosnick of Langhorne passed away peacefully Thursday. She was 95.
Born in Long Branch, N.J., to Moe and Sophie Gordon, she grew up in Red Bank, N.J. She was a 50-year resident of Falls Township before moving to Attleboro in Langhorne. Before her marriage to the late Barney Krosnick, she worked as a secretarial supervisor at Fort Monmouth in Monmouth County.
Having been born only four years after women's suffrage, Selma was dedicated to voting and elections. She campaigned and ran as Democratic Party Council Member in Hamilton Township and was a poll worker in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Among her final requests was for an absentee ballot application. She also worked with special needs children in the Pennsbury School District; was a member of Congregation Brothers of Israel of Newtown and Trenton for more than 55 years, and an active member and officer of the synagogue's Leisure Club; a dedicated member of her exercise group, active in her local community, an avid Mah Jongg player, and friend to many.
She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Phyllis Krosnick Lavine and her son, the late Dr. Steven Krosnick. She was loved and will be missed by her daughter-in-law, Lisa Palter Krosnick, and son-in-law, Jeffrey Lavine. She was a beloved and proud grandmother of Rebecca Krosnick, Sarah Krosnick, Matthew Lavine, and Sophie Lavine. She also is survived by her loving twin sister, Bella Gordon; and her nieces, nephews, and many grand-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mimi Levitan and Arthur Gordon.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, at the Trenton Young Judaea Association Cemetery, Hamilton, N.J.
Selma requested that donations in her name be made to Congregation Brothers of Israel of Newtown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 15, 2020