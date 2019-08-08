|
|
Selma R. (Dudnik) Bortner of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Oscar Solomon Bortner; the loving mother of Jody Bortner (John Strawn), Heidi Bortner and Amy Gialuco (the late John); and the cherished grandmother of Chloe Strawn, Hitchens, Pablo and Coco.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Joseph Levine & Sons, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, Pa. Following services, family and friends are invited back to the late residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to TASK (www.trentonsoupkitchen.org).
Joseph Levine & Sons,
Trevose, Pa.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 8, 2019