Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Selma Bortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selma Rebecca Bortner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Selma Rebecca Bortner Obituary
Selma R. (Dudnik) Bortner of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Oscar Solomon Bortner; the loving mother of Jody Bortner (John Strawn), Heidi Bortner and Amy Gialuco (the late John); and the cherished grandmother of Chloe Strawn, Hitchens, Pablo and Coco.

Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Joseph Levine & Sons, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, Pa. Following services, family and friends are invited back to the late residence.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to TASK (www.trentonsoupkitchen.org).

Joseph Levine & Sons,

Trevose, Pa.

www.levinefuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now