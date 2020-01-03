|
Selma (Dubin) Wilder passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
She was the devoted and loving wife of the late William Wilder, and the dedicated and loving mother to Stuart Wilder and Jeffrey Wilder and her daughters-in-law, Beth L. Snyder, D.M.D. and DeAunn C. McLain. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Jacob and Süki Wilder, and daughter of the late Samuel and Molly Dubin.
Relatives and friends are invited to Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. Shiva will be held following the services at Stuart and Beth's home.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that contributions in her name be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 3, 2020