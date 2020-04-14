|
Washington Crossing, Pa., Seymour S. Nowicki, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 73.
Born in Marktoberdorf, Germany in 1946, he was the son of the late Betty (Bronia) and George (Gershon) Nowicki, who were Holocaust survivors from Poland. He came to the USA at age three.
Seymour was a graduate of Oakcrest Regional High School in Atlantic County, N.J. and Trenton State College with a Bachelor's degree in Speech Arts/ English Education. He also received his Master's degree from Temple University in Public Address.
Following college, Seymour was employed by the Trenton Public School District from 1968 to 1985. He taught English at Trenton High School, and coached the Forensics Team and the girls' softball team for many years. He later served as the Language Arts Coordinator for the entire Trenton Public School District.
In 1985, Seymour changed careers and began working at Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor and he rose to the rank of VP. He retired in 2013.
He was known as the "Mayor" and was beloved by his clients and peers. His kindness, great spirit and good humor followed him throughout his life.
Seymour loved sports and found so much joy in coaching his son's and daughter's soccer and baseball/softball teams. He and his family loved to travel and made good friends throughout their journeys. He enjoyed food and loved trying out new and unusual restaurants.
Seymour was an active member of Congregation Brothers of Israel since 1973, serving as a a member of the Board of Trustees, the Executive Board, the Education Committee and the Ways and Means Committee. In recent years, he became a member of the Activities Committee at Traditions in Washington Crossing, He enjoyed doing word and number puzzles and playing bocce. He was also a devoted Penn State fan.
The most important thing in Seymour's life was his family.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years Donna (Berkofsky), a son and daughter-in-law Garren and Wendy Nowicki, a daughter and son-in-law Jill and Ramsey Shockley, and four grandchildren: Maddox, Zander, Hudson and Kensie Nowicki.
Private funeral services and burial will be held on Tuesday at Floral Park Cemetery in South Brunswick, N.J.
The family respectfully requests memorial contributions be sent to the Seymour S. Nowicki Fund at Congregation Brothers of Israel, 530 Washington Crossing Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, or a charity of the donors' choice.
To leave condolences for the family visit the website below.
Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel orlandsmemorialchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 14, 2020