Shannon Leigh Mishon
On Thursday July 9th, we lost Shannon due to complications from her ongoing health issues. Since the age of eight years old, Shannon has fought and overcome more than most in a lifetime. She passed away at 25, after a series of new brain bleeds in addition to developing pneumonia and became too weak for this battle.

Shannon attended Our Lady of Grace and Neshaminy High School, graduating in 2012. She went on to complete the SPIRIT program at BCIU, learning life skills for the disabled. Many of Shannon's fondest memories were made at Camp Cranium, a summer camp for kids with brain injuries. Shannon was an animal enthusiast, adoring horses, dogs, and other furry friends. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, karaoke, and dances at Beechwood NeuroRehab.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemarie Mishon and father, Stephen J. Mishon Jr.

She is survived by her siblings, Scott Mishon (Sara), Lisa Mishon, Stephen J. Mishon III (Jill), Heather Mishon (Adam), and Katie Mishon; her nephew, Connor, her nieces, Kyrie, Lilly, and Penelope; and her cousins Michelle and Colleen and their families.

In addition, she also is survived by her Uncle George (Elizabeth), Uncle Jack, and her dedicated Aunt Sue (Mike), who selflessly went above and beyond over the years to give Shannon all the love and care that her Mother could not.

Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, PA 19047, where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

jamesobradley.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
