Sharen Lee Beck of Croydon, Pa. passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was 72.
She was born to the late Martin and Margaret (Fryan) Thompson in Connellsville, Pa. Sharen graduated from Delhaas High School and for most of her life was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Luke's Church in Croydon.
Sharen worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Mat's Pharmacy for 10 years prior to her illness.
She had a great sense of humor and the ability to make anyone feel comfortable in her company. Sharen enjoyed trips to the beach and she loved to swim. She liked to crochet blankets and scarves for her family. She loved to drink tea and Pepsi. She adored Elvis and the Jersey Boys. Her favorite family tradition was decorating extensively, cooking, and watching the movie Christmas Vacation during the holidays.
While raising her children, Sharen enjoyed her weekly gathering with her Ceramic Girls Club for many years. More recently, she enjoyed spending time with many of those same women and "The Jersey Girls" traveling and dining out.
Most of all, family was her number one priority. She developed many family traditions that will continue for generations to come. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sharen will be deeply missed by all.
Sharen was preceded in death by her son, Harry H. Beck III.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Harry H. Beck Jr.; daughters, Cindy Burns (Kevin) and Shelly Beck-Grist (Darren Grist); siblings, Buck Thompson and Debbie Aufschlag (George); grandchildren, Clark White, Cathy Klett (John), Kelly White, Brittanee Boushell (Greg Ziminski), Taylor Grist, and Storme Grist; and seven great grandchildren, Tyler, Joey, John, Greggy, Mason, Greyson, and Benjamin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa., where her funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will be held privately.
Sharen's tribute page can be found at the funeral home's web site below.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 22, 2019