James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
Sharon Degen Obituary
Sharon Degen passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was 64.

She was born in Philadelphia and was a longtime resident of Bucks County. Sharon truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Caroline Nystrom, and two brothers, Mark and John Nystrom.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Wayne Degen; her children, Duane Lokitis (Pamela) and Brad Lokitis (Jacqueline); and her seven grandchildren, Madison, Jacob, Riley, Justin, Diesel, Mila and Kitty. She is also survived by her siblings, Crystal Cichonski (Joseph), Kenneth Nystrom, Thomas Nystrom (Barbara), and her three nieces, Mellisa Harrell (Rodney), Dana Glaze (Matt) and Amanda Cichonski-Seich (Ben).

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 18, 2020
