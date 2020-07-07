1/
Sharon L. Kolb
Sharon L. Kolb of Warminster passed away at home Friday, July 3, 2020. She was 70.

She was born Sept. 10, 1949 to the late George and Dorothy (Bruno) Belsterling. She was the loving wife of John Kolb for 47 years.

Sharon was a Centennial School District bus driver for 23 years.

She is survived by her husband, John; children, Michelle, Jennifer (Mark), and Michael (Stephanie); sisters, Dorothy, Carol, and Joanne; and many other loving family and friends.

All are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, with a service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn.

Sharon was a 7+ year survivor of Glioblastoma.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gilda's Club in Warminster online at cancersupportphiladelphia.org, or the National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Huntingdon Valley

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
