James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Sharon Mary Santiago Obituary
Sharon Mary (Goodz) Santiago passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the age of 71.

Born Oct. 14, 1948 in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Esther and Michael Goodz, she had attended Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Sharon was a longtime resident of Levittown, Pa.

Sharon enjoyed salsa dancing with her husband, Carlos, earlier in her life, where they won many contests. She enjoyed entertaining and taking care of her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

She was the wife and friend for over 50 years to Carlos Santiago, and the beloved mother of Sandra Calderbank (David), Lorie Kearns (Vincent), Carla Hart, and Jason Santiago (Andrea). She was the beloved grandmother to Alexis, Amanda, Corrine, Angela, Joseph, Alyssa, Jayson, Eric, and Nicholas, and is also survived by her siblings, Carol Gunn (Robert), Linda Goodz, Joseph Goodz (Conchetta), Virginia Mathews (Joseph), Michelle Gunn (Kenneth), and William Miller (Dawn).

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019
