Shawn Fleming
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On the morning of June 5, 2020 Shawn Anthony Fleming, age 50, formerly of Morrisville and Levittown, Pa., passed away peacefully in his sleep.

He is survived by his wife Jenelle, his sons Beau and Blake, his parents Louis J. and Shirley Fleming, his sisters Elaine (William) Cronin, Mary Grace Fleming, and brother Louis P. (Katie) Fleming as well as many loved ones. Known for his prowess as a baseball coach, a mentor to his boys both on and off the field.

He will be missed by all of the people whose lives he touched.

A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at San Sebastian Catholic Church, St. Augustine, FL A funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m.

Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
11:00 AM
San Sebastian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
San Sebastian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.

Grief can be so hard, but our memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

& from old friends, Donna Bringenberg-Lakatosh & Al.
Donna Lakatosh
June 9, 2020
My memory of Sean was that he would do anything for you!He was a great plumber a great friend and a great father to his boys!
Debbie burns
Friend
June 8, 2020
I will always remember the smile and laugh on his face. The caring person he was. when I needed plumbing help...lol he probably wished he never came. Lol but never told me that .
always professional. Will be forever missed by many
Marie Rizzo Miller
Friend
June 8, 2020
Jenelle my heart & thoughts are with you & yours. May he rest in peace.❤
Michelle Allison
Friend
June 8, 2020
Jenelle Im so sorry to hear about Shawn, he will be missed on and off the field.
David & Colleen Blount
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved