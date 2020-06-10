Shawn P. Lynch, of Bensalem, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 6, 2020. He was 57.Born in Philadelphia, Shawn was a longtime Bucks County resident. He worked for McKesson Corp for many years as a software developer and manager of their healthcare technology.Shawn was an avid pool player and would spend time around the billiard table with his friends at VFW Post 9198 in Andalusia. When not playing pool, Shawn would enjoy being out on the water in his boat or driving his Corvette.He is the beloved fiance of Amy Haynes; Cherished brother of Edward (Diana) Watson and the late Jean Pietrangelo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Due to the current gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Shawn's life will be held at a future date. Please check the web site below for updates concerning his service.Fluehr Funeral HomeBensalem