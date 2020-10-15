Sheila Anne (Casey) Brooks passed away peacefully on the evening of October 12, 2020.Her husband of over 50 years, Donald J. Brooks, passed away 5 years ago. She is survived by daughter Lisa Magarity and son-in-law Kevin, son Donald J. Brooks, Jr. and daughter-in-law Caroline, and son Kevin M. Brooks and daughter-in-law Jen. Sheila is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Kevin Jr., Caitlin, Brendan, Sasha, Bradley and Cassidy.Sheila enjoyed spending time with family and friends throughout the Philadelphia region, at the Jersey shore and in Florida.Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Road, Lansdale, PA 19446.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont, Pa.