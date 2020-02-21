|
Sheila Anne (Kelly) Crompton went home to the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the age of 81.
Born Sept. 25, 1938, Sheila was the eldest child to Raymond and Muriel (Smith) Kelly. She was raised in the Juniata and Mayfair sections of Philadelphia with her two brothers, Richard and Raymond. She graduated from Frankford High School in 1956.
She met the love of her life, James Crompton, at age 15 on a blind date and after dating for eight years, they happily married on July 28, 1961. As a faithful wife and loving mother, she excelled as a homemaker as Jim and she raised their four children in Upper Makefield, Pa.
Sheila had accepted Christ as her Savior and as such, she and Jim were members of Grace Gospel Chapel in Plumstead, Pa. for 40 years. Sheila was a renowned hostess and enjoyed hosting many gatherings of family and friends for holidays and other celebrations over the years.
As the daughter of longtime Philadelphia Phillies beat writer and hall of fame inductee Raymond Kelly, Sheila was a true Philadelphia sports fan who especially loved the Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers.
Later, when her name changed to "Nanny," Sheila was always ready for visits from her grandchildren at the family beach house in Avalon, N.J. We will never forget her "corner stool" on the kitchen island with the Philadelphia Inquirer Sports page and the TV remote ready for the Phillies game to start! Nanny always said the recipe to stay on her good side was: "don't park in my spot, don't sit in my seat, and don't root against the Phillies!"
Sheila will be certainly missed for her loving support, wit, and sage advice. However, we all take comfort in the knowledge that she is home with the Lord and we will see her again.
Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jim; her four children, Kelly Kroh (Tim), Jimmy Crompton (Danielle), Jennifer Stretch (Kyle), and Daniel Crompton (Beth); 13 grandchildren, Timmy, Sammy, Kate, Erin, and Kristin Kroh, Molly, Shannon, and Kyle Stretch, Daniel, Matthew, and Elizabeth Crompton, and James and Josh Crompton; her brother, Raymond; and her sister-in-law, Mary Barr (Jim).
A memorial church service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Grace Gospel Chapel, 5582 Easton Rd., Plumsteadville, PA 18949, where friends will be received after the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 21, 2020