Sheila Titus Obituary
Sheila Titus passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Chandler Hall, Newtown. She was 74.

Born in Camden, N.J., Sheila was a long-time Bucks County resident. Sheila was an avid fan of the Mets and often claimed "she would bleed blue".

Sheila was preceded in death by her husband Alfred C. Titus III, as well as her two sons, Samuel and Abraham.

She is survived by her four sons, Alfred IV, Daniel, Eric and Jacob and two great grandchildren, Brandon and Nick.

A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 in Rosedale Memorial Park, 3850 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Sheila's memory be made to the Bensalem Baptist Church, 3351 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 22, 2020
