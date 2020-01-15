|
Sheldon R. Wax of Holland, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
He was the devoted husband of Elaine (Klemow), the proud father of Stacey Joseph (the late William), Robert Wax (Jennifer) and Dr. Michael Wax (Claudia), the dear brother of Nadine Frank (Arnold), and the loving Poppop of Rebecca, Danny, Stephen and Lorenzo.
Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence and request that contributions in his name be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 15, 2020