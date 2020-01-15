Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Wax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheldon R. Wax

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheldon R. Wax Obituary
Sheldon R. Wax of Holland, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

He was the devoted husband of Elaine (Klemow), the proud father of Stacey Joseph (the late William), Robert Wax (Jennifer) and Dr. Michael Wax (Claudia), the dear brother of Nadine Frank (Arnold), and the loving Poppop of Rebecca, Danny, Stephen and Lorenzo.

Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence and request that contributions in his name be made to the ASPCA.

Joseph Levine & Sons

Trevose

www.levinefuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -