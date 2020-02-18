|
|
Shirley A. Spohn went home to the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 79.
Born in Hazelton, Pa., daughter of the late Eleanor (Fisher) and Harry Wagner, Shirley was a graduate of Frankford High School and a member of the First Baptist Church of Levittown/ Fairless Hills, where she was a member of the choir and several church committees.
She was a receptionist for many years at the office of Dr. Koryat, D.D.S.
Shirley loved animals, especially her cat, Daisy. She also loved traveling, playing cards, spending time with friends, shopping, singing and dining out.
She was the beloved wife of the late Richard, sister of the late Nancy Meske, and aunt of the late Josh Friend.
Shirley is survived by her nephew, Jeramie Friend, other nieces and nephews, her dear friends, Diane Zaremba, Marie Kinder, Lois Taylor, and Doug Filler, and many church friends.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to the staff of Chandler Hospice Pavilion for their TLC.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the First Baptist Church of Levittown, 6131 Emilie Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Levittown/ Fairless Hills, 6131 Emilie Rd., Levittown, PA 19057.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 18, 2020